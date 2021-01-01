Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 192K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 765 +47%
283957
Helio G88
192977
CPU 92922 74619
GPU 94326 33985
Memory 61048 42103
UX 52552 43577
Total score 283957 192977
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 765 +40%
468
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765 +38%
1786
Helio G88
1290

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

