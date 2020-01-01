Snapdragon 765 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 185K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +37%
482
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +43%
1820
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +55%
288056
185658
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
