Snapdragon 765 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 212K
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +21%
482
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +20%
1820
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +36%
288056
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
