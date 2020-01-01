Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 157K
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +83%
288056
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 625 MHz 850 MHz
Number of ALUs 192 128
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
