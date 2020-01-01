Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 157K
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +42%
482
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +38%
1820
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +83%
288056
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
