Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 146K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +53%
482
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +33%
1820
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +97%
288056
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
15 (75%)
5 (25%)
Total votes: 20
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio G70