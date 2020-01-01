Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 207K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +13%
482
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +30%
1820
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +39%
288056
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
16 (88.9%)
2 (11.1%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675