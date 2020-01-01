Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 291K vs 217K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +8%
480
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +31%
1829
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +34%
291409
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SDM678
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1