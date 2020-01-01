Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 7 months later
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Snapdragon 690 +30%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
Snapdragon 690 +12%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
Cast your vote
7 (29.2%)
17 (70.8%)
Total votes: 24
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 690