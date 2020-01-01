Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 94% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 225K
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +18%
482
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +19%
1820
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +28%
288056
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712