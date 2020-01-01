Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 288K
- Announced 10 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Snapdragon 750G +28%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +1%
1820
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
Snapdragon 750G +15%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
