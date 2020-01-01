Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 750G

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 288K
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
288056
Snapdragon 750G +15%
331783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 625 MHz 950 MHz
Number of ALUs 192 128
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish