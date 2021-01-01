Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 765G
VS
A12X Bionic
Snapdragon 765G
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 629K vs 372K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 765G
372305
A12X Bionic +69%
629438
CPU 102828 -
GPU 100509 -
Memory 69826 -
UX 92217 -
Total score 372305 629438
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G
1823
A12X Bionic +156%
4662
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 8 W 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 7
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 888
6. Apple A12X Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. Apple A12X Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
8. Apple A12X Bionic or A12 Bionic
9. Apple A12X Bionic or A13 Bionic
10. Apple A12X Bionic or A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 765G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish