Snapdragon 765G vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
69
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 629K vs 372K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102828
|-
|GPU
|100509
|-
|Memory
|69826
|-
|UX
|92217
|-
|Total score
|372305
|629438
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
599
A12X Bionic +89%
1131
Multi-Core Score
1823
A12X Bionic +156%
4662
|Image compression
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|29.6 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|515.7 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|57 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|7
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|-
