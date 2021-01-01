Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 372K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 765G
372305
A15 Bionic +118%
812406
CPU 102828 216265
GPU 100509 339795
Memory 69826 112472
UX 92217 133063
Total score 372305 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G
599
A15 Bionic +192%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G
1823
A15 Bionic +159%
4728
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

