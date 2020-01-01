Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 166K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +80%
592
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +53%
1826
Kirin 710
1193
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +89%
315356
Kirin 710
166780

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 765G
2. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 765G
3. Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 765G
4. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 765G
5. Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 765G
6. Snapdragon 675 vs Kirin 710
7. Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710
8. Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710
9. Snapdragon 632 vs Kirin 710
10. Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 765G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish