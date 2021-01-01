Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 320K vs 159K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 765G +100%
320055
Kirin 710A
159907
CPU 103523 70798
GPU 93915 27123
Memory 65489 39134
UX 63805 34913
Total score 320055 159907
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +56%
1827
Kirin 710A
1168
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 765G, or ask any questions
