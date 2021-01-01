Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 171K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 765G +87%
319794
Kirin 710F
171329
CPU 103523 72142
GPU 93915 22406
Memory 65489 36361
UX 63805 32219
Total score 319794 171329

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +34%
1798
Kirin 710F
1342
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 12.3 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 29.6 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

