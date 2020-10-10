Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +72%
592
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +41%
1826
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +82%
315356
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

Comments

Ercan 10 October 2020 13:47
I can confidently upgrade then :)
