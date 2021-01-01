Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 310K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 765G
310901
Dimensity 920 +57%
489626
CPU 103523 -
GPU 93915 -
Memory 65489 -
UX 63805 -
Total score 310901 489626
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 60
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

