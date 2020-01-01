Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 109K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +236%
592
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +82%
1826
Helio G35
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +189%
315356
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 765G
3. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
5. Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G35
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek Helio G35
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio G35
9. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Helio G35
10. MediaTek Helio G70 vs Helio G35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 765G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish