Snapdragon 765G vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 109K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +236%
592
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +82%
1826
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +189%
315356
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1