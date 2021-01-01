Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 313K vs 192K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 765G +62%
313458
Helio G88
192977
CPU 103523 74619
GPU 93915 33985
Memory 65489 42103
UX 63805 43577
Total score 313458 192977
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +75%
586
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +38%
1785
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

