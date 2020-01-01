Snapdragon 765G vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Performs 14.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 98K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +279%
592
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +142%
1826
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +221%
315356
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|64
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
