We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 14.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 98K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +279%
592
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +142%
1826
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +221%
315356
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

