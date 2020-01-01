Snapdragon 765G vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 172K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +115%
589
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +57%
1798
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +85%
319115
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
