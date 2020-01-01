Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
Helio P70
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 192K
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +97%
589
Helio P70
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +29%
1798
Helio P70
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +66%
319115
Helio P70
192309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (81.8%)
2 (18.2%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 765G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish