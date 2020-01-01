Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 97K
- Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +234%
592
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +126%
1826
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +224%
315356
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
