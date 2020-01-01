Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 87K
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +258%
315356
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 8 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7250-AB SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

