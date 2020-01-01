Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 103K
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +246%
592
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +76%
1826
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +205%
315356
103309
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
