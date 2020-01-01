Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 149K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +111%
315356
Snapdragon 636
149376

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 8 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 765G
2. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 765G
3. Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 765G
4. Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 765G
5. Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 765G
6. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 636
7. Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 636
8. Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 636
9. Helio G80 and Snapdragon 636
10. Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 636

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 765G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish