Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 156K
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +76%
592
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +37%
1826
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +101%
315356
156744
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
63 (85.1%)
11 (14.9%)
Total votes: 74