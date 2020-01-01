Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 179K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +88%
589
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +28%
1798
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +78%
319115
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 720G
- Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 765
- Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 662 or Exynos 7904
- Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665
- Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460