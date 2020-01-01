Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 207K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +38%
589
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +28%
1798
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +54%
319115
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
