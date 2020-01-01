Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 217K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +45%
315076
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 582 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB SDM678
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

