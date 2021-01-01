Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 367K vs 227K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 765G +61%
367093
Snapdragon 680
227511
CPU 102828 -
GPU 100509 -
Memory 69826 -
UX 92217 -
Total score 367093 227511
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Score 1659 -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

