Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 765G
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 765G
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 111262 -
GPU 105494 -
Memory 70354 -
UX 91765 -
Total score 379517 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 29.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 515.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 10 FPS -
Score 1686 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 57 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

