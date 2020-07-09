Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +22%
589
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
Snapdragon 765 +1%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +11%
319115
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|625 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
