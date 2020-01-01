Snapdragon 768G vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
71
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 374K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
709
A12 Bionic +60%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
A12 Bionic +50%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374893
A12 Bionic +8%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|-
