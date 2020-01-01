Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 768G
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 374K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G
1968
A12X Bionic +136%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G
374893
A12X Bionic +69%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 768G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish