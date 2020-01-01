Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 374K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G
709
A14 Bionic +126%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G
1968
A14 Bionic +110%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G
374893
A14 Bionic +54%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 768G or ask any questions
