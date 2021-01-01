Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 710F

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Kirin 710F
Snapdragon 768G
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 166K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +106%
341880
Kirin 710F
166347
CPU 108959 72142
GPU 101754 22406
Memory 63639 36361
UX 73240 32219
Total score 341880 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +114%
692
Kirin 710F
324
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +50%
1983
Kirin 710F
1320
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site -

