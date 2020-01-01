Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 342K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G
1959
Kirin 9000 +64%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G
342588
Kirin 9000 +54%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 24
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 768G or ask any questions
