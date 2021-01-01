Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 9000E

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Kirin 9000E
Snapdragon 768G
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 637K vs 351K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Kirin 9000E

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G
351687
Kirin 9000E +81%
637767
CPU 108959 -
GPU 101754 -
Memory 63639 -
UX 73240 -
Total score 351687 637767

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G
2027
Kirin 9000E +89%
3826

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz 760 MHz
Execution units 3 22
Shading units 192 352
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

