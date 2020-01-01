Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 374K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +2%
709
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
Kirin 980 +26%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374893
Kirin 980 +8%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
