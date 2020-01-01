Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 768G
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 374K
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G
374893
Kirin 990 (5G) +34%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 700 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

