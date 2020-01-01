Snapdragon 768G vs Dimensity 1000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 374K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
709
Dimensity 1000 Plus +13%
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
Dimensity 1000 Plus +59%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374893
Dimensity 1000 Plus +45%
541841
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|9
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
