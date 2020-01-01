Snapdragon 768G vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 349K vs 286K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Announced 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|108959
|-
|GPU
|101754
|-
|Memory
|63639
|-
|UX
|73240
|-
|Total score
|349615
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +31%
707
538
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +16%
1998
1727
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|700 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
