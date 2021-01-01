Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 768G
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 346K vs 192K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +80%
346585
Helio G88
192977
CPU 108959 74619
GPU 101754 33985
Memory 63639 42103
UX 73240 43577
Total score 346585 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +107%
693
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +53%
1972
Helio G88
1290

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
