Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 225K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +37%
709
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +19%
1968
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +66%
374893
225534
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Hisilicon Kirin 820
- MediaTek Helio G90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio G90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio G90 and MediaTek Helio P70
- MediaTek Helio G90 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90 and MediaTek Helio G90T