We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 288K
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +20%
1968
Helio G90T
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +30%
374893
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 768G or ask any questions
