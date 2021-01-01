Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 768G
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 346K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +29%
445890
Helio G96
346649
CPU 123776 92742
GPU 112972 95976
Memory 81069 57726
UX 119474 98195
Total score 445890 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +39%
709
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +20%
1996
Helio G96
1657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 765G
3. Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G95
4. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 860
5. Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 845
6. Helio G96 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800U
8. Helio G96 vs Helio G95
9. Helio G96 vs Dimensity 700
10. Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish