Snapdragon 768G vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 346K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|123776
|92742
|GPU
|112972
|95976
|Memory
|81069
|57726
|UX
|119474
|98195
|Total score
|445890
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +39%
709
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 768G +20%
1996
1657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|700 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
