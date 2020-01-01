Snapdragon 768G vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Performs 5.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 374K vs 220K
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +78%
709
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 768G +31%
1968
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 768G +70%
374893
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
