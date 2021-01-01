Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 165K
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +169%
445890
Snapdragon 460
165823
CPU 123776 55909
GPU 112972 23543
Memory 81069 40784
UX 119474 42940
Total score 445890 165823
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.1 words/s
Machine learning - 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 192 256
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7250-AC SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and MediaTek Helio G95
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 845
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 665
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 450
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish