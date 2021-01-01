Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 768G vs Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 768G
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 768G
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 768G
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 768G +118%
445890
Snapdragon 660
204347
CPU 123776 68288
GPU 112972 35535
Memory 81069 38070
UX 119474 59108
Total score 445890 204347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 768G and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 700 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 768G, or ask any questions
